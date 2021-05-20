Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.