Here is today's weather outlook for May. 20, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 54% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.