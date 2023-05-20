Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.