The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees to…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degr…
Today's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Part…
La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Partly…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Expect clear s…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures…
This evening in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Ch…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Mode…
This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in La Crosse will be warm. The forecast ca…