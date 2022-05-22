Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
