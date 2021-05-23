The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
