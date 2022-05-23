Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.