Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Small chance of severe storms in northern Wisconsin Wednesday, but threat spreads south for Thursday
Multiple rounds of rain are expected today thru Thursday night across Wisconsin. Severe storms can't be ruled out this evening, but a greater chance Thursday evening. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Wisconsin today, but rain likely late Tuesday night and into Wednesday
Showers in the forecast Tuesday, mainly in western Wisconsin, but a good chance of rain for everyone tonight that will linger into Wednesday and bring cooler temperatures. Get the full details here.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The La Crosse area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of su…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's tom…
This evening in La Crosse: Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Fr…