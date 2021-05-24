 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News