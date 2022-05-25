Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
A Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Watch have been issued for parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Thursday. Damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes are expected in spots. Here are the details.
With a warm front and slow moving cold front working across the state, the weather is looking quite stormy through Friday. Severe storms are expected in spots. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Not much rain today, but showers and storms likely across Wisconsin Wednesday with a big temp difference
With a warm front moving across the state, temperatures are going to vary significantly on Wednesday. Rain also looks likely with a small chance of severe storms. Here's the latest information.
Showers and storms likely across the state today, but the rain chance won't be going away completely for the weekend. See when rain is most likely and how cool it will get in our updated forecast.
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
