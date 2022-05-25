Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.