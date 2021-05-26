La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
