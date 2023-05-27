Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We …
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 74 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is foreca…