Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.