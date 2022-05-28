La Crosse will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
