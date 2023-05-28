Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 28, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
