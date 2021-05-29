La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
