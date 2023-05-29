The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Air Quality Alert until MON 11:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. A 54-degree low is foreca…
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today.…