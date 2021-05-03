Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.