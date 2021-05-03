 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 77% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News