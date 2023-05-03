Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
