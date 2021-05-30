La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of…
La Crosse folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of …
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear sk…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degre…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low nea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a brisk 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. The area will…
This evening in La Crosse: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. Low around 65F. …
La Crosse's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 36F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 65 degrees is to…