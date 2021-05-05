 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

{{featured_button_text}}

Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News