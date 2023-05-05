Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.