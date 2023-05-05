Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
