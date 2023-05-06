Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.