Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 1:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Your weather app says it's raining...but it's not. What's going on? Some call it phantom rain. Meteorologists call it virga. Learn what it is,…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the La Crosse area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. The area wi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. T…
DES MOINES — Some residents along the swelling Upper Mississippi River evacuated their homes this week while others scrambled Wednesday to sta…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the La Crosse community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…