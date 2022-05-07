Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a warm day in La Crosse. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.