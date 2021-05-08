Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CDT until SAT 8:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heav…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted.…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
La Crosse's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, it…
La Crosse's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures…
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It should reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Partly clou…