Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
