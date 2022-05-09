Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 23 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.