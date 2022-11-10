Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
