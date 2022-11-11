Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.