Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Friday. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings 41% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.