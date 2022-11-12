 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 20 degrees today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

