Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.