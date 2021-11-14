Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 34 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SUN 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.