La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 47% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 4:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
