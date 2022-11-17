It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 17 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
A strong cold front will be moving across Wisconsin this afternoon and evening bringing tumbling temperatures, a good chance of rain, and a few severe storms. Here's everything you need to know.
