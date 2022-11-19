It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21. We'll see a low temperature of 10 degrees today. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 17 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of p…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be just…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22. We'll see a low temperature of 16 degrees today. The area will see…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. There is…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 24F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. I…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Don'…
This evening in La Crosse: Snow showers. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It…