Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

