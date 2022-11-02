Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in La Crosse. It looks like it will be a comfortable 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.