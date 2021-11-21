 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News