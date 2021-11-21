Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
