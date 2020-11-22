 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in La Crosse, WI

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

