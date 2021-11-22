Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
