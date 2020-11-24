 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 80% chance of rain. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 10PM CST MON until 12PM CST TUE. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

