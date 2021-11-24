Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with te…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 3…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.