Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

