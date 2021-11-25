It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
