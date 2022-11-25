La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Lots going on for the holiday weekend! What weather is expected? Whether you're traveling near or far for Thanksgiving, here's everything you need to know through Sunday.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.
