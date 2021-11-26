La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Conditions on ultra-hot exoplanet WASP-76b are totally unlike anything here on Earth. It's hot enough there to vaporize metals.
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. Expe…
Punch holes can occur after a plane flies through the cloud if the cloud droplets are supercooled, with their temperatures below freezing.
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly clear. Low 18F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with te…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel even colder at 28. We'll see a low tempe…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Saturday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Th…