Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 36 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.