Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
