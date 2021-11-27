 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 42 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News