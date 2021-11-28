Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Australians are bracing for a wet and windy summer Down Under for a second year in a row as a La Nina weather event has formed in the Pacific Ocean.
The West Coast of Canada is known for wet autumn weather, but the recent storm in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley was one for the record books.
