Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.